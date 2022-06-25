PM suggests ban on new grammar schools could be lifted across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM suggests ban on new grammar schools could be lifted across the country

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 10:32 pm
The Prime Minister has suggested the ban on new grammar schools could be lifted across the country, as he said he has “never been against academic selection”.

Boris Johnson indicated he was not opposed to the move, but said “you need to look at how you do it”.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he wants to “spread the DNA” of grammar schools through the system, absorbing more of the institutions into a “family of multi-academy trusts” while protecting their status.

But there remains a ban on opening up any more, imposed by Labour more than 20 years ago.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, a former teacher who sits on the Commons Education Committee, has launched a campaign to scrap the ban on new grammars.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, also wants to see the rule overturned, and is set to table an amendment to the Schools Bill in a move to bring about the change.

Asked if he agrees with MPs who say the ban should be lifted, Mr Johnson said “you need to look at how you do it”.

Speaking to reporters at the British high commissioner’s residence in Kigali, Rwanda, where he had been attending a Commonwealth leaders summit, he said: “I’m focused on what we can do to sort out the cost of living, sort out growth, get this country more productive.

“I’ve never been against academic selection – far from it – but you need to look at how you do it.”

Pressed on whether this would apply across the country, the Prime Minister repeated: “You need to look at how you do it.”

In 2016, then-prime minister Theresa May pledged to create a raft of new grammars.

However the promise did not feature in the most recent Tory manifesto, when Mr Johnson ran for office.

Latest statistics show there are 163 grammar schools in England, with many concentrated in certain areas of the country, such as Kent and Buckinghamshire.

The vast majority of these are academies, while 20 are maintained schools.

The institutions select pupils based on academic ability, and youngsters typically take an entrance exam known as the 11-Plus.

