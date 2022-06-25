Boris Johnson says Plan B needed to help Ukraine export grain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson says Plan B needed to help Ukraine export grain

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 10:32 pm
Cereals from Ukraine are unloaded from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Boris Johnson believes the United Nations’ plan to get the grain out of Ukraine is doomed to fail because Vladimir Putin will use famine as a bargaining chip to ease sanctions.

The Prime Minister argued leaders need to now consider “plan B” as he pledged British expertise to help de-mine the Back Sea and provide further weapons.

Mr Johnson wants to offer insurance for commercial vessels to go free the 23 million tonnes of grain trapped by the Russian president’s blockade.

The UN is trying to alleviate a global food crisis by calling on Nato member Turkey and Russia to agree a safe corridor for exports.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson told reporters: “Now the problem is that Putin is going to use that as a pretext, as a way to try and get sanctions relaxed.

“And he is going to say I’ll let the 23 million tonnes of grain out if you’ll go easy on this, this and this.

“I don’t think that’s a runner.

“So we have to think about a plan B which would be to find ways of empowering the Ukrainians to control the sea lanes from the shore with various bits of kit.

“And there are two things in particular which the UK has expertise in.

“One is de-mining, remote de-mining, and the other is insurance of commercial vessels in contested waters and how to make it possible for people to take on that job.”

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA)

He said Britain is in talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the Turks to get an agreement.

“At some stage the world is going to have to move from Plan A which is the UN plan with Russian help, which I think is probably going to be a non-starter, to a plan B,” he added.

Mr Johnson insisted Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan “definitely wants the grain out” when asked if he is too close to the Putin regime.

The Prime Minister said Ukraine is at a “critical point” in the war where it appears that the Russians are “running out of puff”.

“And you know, just mincing, mincing up the Ukrainians, let me choose a better word, can you strike mincing out, just keep grinding forward, that’s a better way of putting it, keep grinding forward, that’s a better way of putting it.

“That is the risk,” he added.

Nato Leaders Meeting
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Mr Johnson was in Rwanda discussing the grain crisis with leaders at a Commonwealth summit and will travel on to G7 and Nato meetings in Europe.

He warned allies against becoming “exhausted with this thing”, arguing it would be a “disaster” for the world if Mr Putin wins ground.

“I’m going to make it today in the (leaders) retreat, but tomorrow in the G7. I think it’s just repeating that basic point that a victory for Putin is a disaster,” Mr Johnson said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was also warning against getting “tired” support for Ukraine, as she warned against a peace deal that would be a “concession” to Moscow.

After holding talks with Turkey in Ankara, she told reporters in Kigali that “we’ve only got a month to do this”.

“My concern is that Russia is currently prevaricating,” she said.

