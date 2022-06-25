Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus By Press Association June 25, 2022, 10:32 pm Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK. The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK. A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (PA Graphics) The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab. “Look at the advice from the NHS. “To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while. “I do know that cases are up. “I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boris Johnson says Plan B needed to help Ukraine export grain Boris Johnson aiming to stay in Downing Street until 2030s Gunman kills two during Oslo Pride festival Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills two and wounds 10