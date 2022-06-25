What is on the agenda at the G7 and Nato summits?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is on the agenda at the G7 and Nato summits?

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 10:32 pm
A general view of the Schloss Elmau hotel which is the venue for the G-7 summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany (Andrew Woodcock/PA)
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will dominate the agenda at two key meetings of world leaders taking place in the coming days.

Boris Johnson will join counterparts including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz at the G7 and Nato summits in the coming days.

– What is the G7?

The Group of Seven industrialised democracies are the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, with the European Union also represented at the talks.

The G7 summit is being held in Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in the German Alps from Sunday to Tuesday.

– What’s on the agenda?

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the leaders remotely, and the G7 leaders will consider the response to the war and its impact on the global economy and food supplies.

But Germany, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, hopes the group’s talks will not be limited to the crisis in eastern Europe.

Mr Scholz said the war must not lead the G7 to “neglect our responsibility for global challenges such as the climate crisis and the pandemic”.

He warned that if the G7 democracies do not support poorer countries “powers like Russia and China will take advantage”.

As well as the permanent G7 members, the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have been invited as guests.

– What’s the Prime Minister’s aim?

He wants to ensure the G7 is behind president Zelensky and that the group steps up measures to isolate Mr Putin.

That could mean showing support for Ukraine’s aim of driving Russia out of the territory it has occupied since February’s invasion and imposing further sanctions to weaken the Kremlin regime.

– What about Nato?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s role in guaranteeing security in Europe is facing its biggest test since the Cold War due to concerns that Mr Putin’s territorial ambitions may not be limited to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister wants allies to agree to a new phase in military, political and financial support for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky is also set to address the Nato summit in Madrid.

Mr Johnson also wants more defence spending in the alliance, with the commitment to spend 2% of gross domestic product being treated as a floor, rather than a ceiling.

– What else is on the agenda?

Finland and Sweden have applied for Nato membership, and the guarantee of mutual protection it brings, in response to Russia’s actions.

Mr Johnson supports the Nordic countries joining, but there has been resistance from Turkey, citing their support for Kurdish separatist groups.

– Is Russia the only country Nato is worried about?

No, the growth of China as a military, political and economic power also concerns the Western alliance.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “For the first time, we will address China and the challenges it poses to our interests, security and values.”

Both Moscow and Beijing are “openly contesting the rules-based international order”, he said ahead of the Madrid summit.

