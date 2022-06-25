Salmond demands ‘plan of action’ on indyref2 from Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Salmond demands ‘plan of action’ on indyref2 from Sturgeon

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Alex Salmond has said a campaign of civic action is required to secure a Scottish independence vote (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond has said a campaign of civic action is required to secure a Scottish independence vote (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon must set out a “plan of action” to prove she is serious about her pledge to hold an independence referendum, former first minister Alex Salmond has said.

His comments come as his successor Ms Sturgeon prepares to outline her plans to hold a second referendum without the approval of the UK Government.

A vote on Scotland’s future in the UK will be held in October 2023, Ms Sturgeon has previously declared.

However the Westminster Government has repeatedly rejected a section 30 order – a clause in the Scotland Act that would allow a legal referendum to be held.

Mr Salmond – who oversaw the SNP’s previous independence campaign in 2014 before parting ways with the party in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct – has now urged Ms Sturgeon to lead a campaign of civic action.

The Alba Party leader was acquitted of all charges in 2020 and received £500,000 in compensation from the Scottish Government.

In his speech to Alba members, Mr Salmond is expected to say: “The SNP Government are committed to a referendum in October next year – ‘no ifs, no buts’ – but will require clarity of vision if they are to fulfil that commitment to Scotland.”

He said the case for independence must encompass all independence groups – and not just the SNP and the Greens who are in the Scottish Government.

“The SNP/Green coalition has become accident prone and the argument for independence is far more important that the temporary popularity of any political party,” members will hear.

He has urged Ms Sturgeon not to refer to a section 30 order as the “gold standard” approach to independence.

Mr Salmond agreed the order allowed the 2014 vote to go ahead, but said there are a number of other ways to give “democratic substance to Scotland’s national right to self-determination”.

Scottish independence
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on her plans for a second independence referendum on Tuesday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

In his address to Alba National Council members in Stirling on Sunday, Mr Salmond will also stress the importance of all pro-independence groups collaborating to secure a Yes vote, at the time when Boris Johnson is “bruised”.

It comes after the Conservatives last week lost two by-elections – Wakefield to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats.

The Prime Minster has faced a tumultuous few weeks, during which he survived a vote of confidence despite 148 of his MPs backing his removal.

Mr Salmond will say: “The by-election-bruised Boris Johnson Government is in its death throes and Westminster difficulty is indeed Scotland’s opportunity.

“However, we must be aware that any gain for Scotland will still have to be extracted like pulling teeth.

“It will require a determined campaign of civic action, parliamentary intervention and diplomatic initiative to press home Scotland’s claim of right.

“If the SNP/Green coalition are indeed serious about honouring their solemn pledge on an independence referendum in October next year, then they need to spell out such a plan of action in support of an independence strategy.”

