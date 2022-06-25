Experts to advise ministers on ‘fair’ solutions to decarbonising homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Experts to advise ministers on ‘fair’ solutions to decarbonising homes

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Patrick Harvie said decarbonising homes will be ‘significant’ in cost, but ‘necessary’ (PA)
Industry experts will advise the Scottish Government on how to effectively decarbonise homes.

An independent panel of advisers from economics, fuel poverty and strategic planning will help ministers transition to climate-friendly heating in a way that is fair for everyone, the Government said.

Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, said the switch will come at a “significant” but “necessary” cost.

Experts will assess exactly how much the move to climate-friendly heating will cost in Scotland, with heat pumps and communal heating considered.

Patrick Harvie said the Government needs to find ‘fair, sustainable solutions’ to decarbonising homes (PA)

They will also investigate how the costs will be shared across the country and what the impact will be on households, particularly those on low-incomes.

Mr Harvie said: “Around a fifth of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions comes from our homes and workplaces.

“We have legal targets agreed by all parties in Parliament to reduce these emissions over the next decade and eliminate them by 2045.

“The total investment required to decarbonise our homes and buildings is significant but is a necessary cost.

“We need to seek out expertise across the country in order to find fair, sustainable solutions to this issue.

“This expert panel is another example of our commitment to ensuring that we listen to a variety of opinions on how best to spread this cost equitably across the country.

“The transition needed in our homes over the next two decades is central to our climate ambitions.

“It is an opportunity to support new industries and jobs and to do so in a way which tackles inequalities.

“This panel is another step in our goal to creating a fairer, greener future for all.”

The panel will meet for the first time on Thursday, and will then have monthly meetings before concluding to ministers by the end of the year.

Experts include Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation; Uzma Khan, director of strategic planning and deputy chief operating officer at Glasgow University; Ann Loughrey, former chair of the Scottish Fuel Poverty Advisory Panel; and Jonathan Marshall, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

