Levelling up needs billions more than Government offering, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Levelling up needs billions more than Government offering, says think tank

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 10:21 am
Piccadilly Gardens in central Manchester. The Resolution Foundation claimed Manchester would need tens of billions in investment and 300,000 extra workers to close the gap with London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Piccadilly Gardens in central Manchester. The Resolution Foundation claimed Manchester would need tens of billions in investment and 300,000 extra workers to close the gap with London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Levelling up the UK’s cities will require investment that goes “far beyond anything currently being contemplated” by the Government, a think tank has said.

A report published on Monday by the Resolution Foundation found that differences in income were both “significant” and “persistent”, with only traditionally poorer areas of inner London such as Hackney and Newham significantly improving their position over the last 25 years.

At its most extreme, the report found that income per person in the richest part of the country, Kensington and Chelsea, was 350% higher than income per person in Nottingham, the poorest part.

Even at less extreme levels, the difference remains stark. Per capita income in Oxford, in the top 25% of local authority areas, is still 20% higher than that in Torbay, in the bottom 25% of areas.

These gaps are reinforced by differences in income from investments. In 2019, residents of Camden received an average of £9,135 from investments, while those in Knowsley – one of the most deprived boroughs in the country – received an average of just £806.

Lindsay Judge, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is beset by huge economic gaps between different parts of the country, and has been for many decades. While progress has been made in reducing employment gaps, this been offset by a surge in investment income among better-off families in London and the South East.

“People care about these gaps and want them closed, as does the Government via its ‘levelling up’ strategy. The key to closing these gaps is to boost the productivity of our major cities outside London, which will also lead to stronger growth overall.”

But closing those productivity gaps will be challenging and expensive.

In another report due to be released on Thursday, the Resolution Foundation will argue that current Government policies do not go far enough.

Taking Manchester as an example, where productivity is 30% lower than in London, the think tank said closing that gap would require tens of billions of pounds of investment, more graduates working in the city and an extra 300,000 workers moving to Greater Manchester.

The changing face of the high street
Huyton, in Knowsley, where average income from investments is more than 10 times lower than wealthy Camden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Henry Overman, professor of economic geography at the LSE, said: “Those looking for Britain’s productivity problems can find them in our under-performing major cities.

“Addressing this challenge will require Britain to completely turn around its poor record on investment, to take hard-headed decisions on where this investment should be prioritised, and for cities to embrace growth.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We welcome this report and its findings, which highlight the vital importance and urgency of levelling up all parts of the UK.

“Out Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will enshrine in law our commitment to closing the gap in pay and productivity across regions.

“By investing in the areas that need it most, improving schools, supporting regeneration and generating higher paid jobs we will improve the lives of the poorest in areas across the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal