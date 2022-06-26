Cambridge University launches support for people displaced by war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Cambridge University launches support for people displaced by war in Ukraine

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 12:03 am
Cambridge University has launched a package of support for students and academics displaced by the war in Ukraine (Nicholas T Ansell/ PA)
Cambridge University has launched a package of support for students and academics displaced by the war in Ukraine (Nicholas T Ansell/ PA)

Cambridge University has launched a package of support for students and academics displaced by the war in Ukraine, including fully-funded residential placements for more than 30 people.

Professor Stephen J Toope, vice-chancellor of the prestigious institution, said initiatives had been developed in partnership with universities in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government.

Clinical placements for medical students and help for academics still working in Ukraine are also contained within the Cambridge University Help for Ukraine scheme.

Prof Toope said: “Since the start of the invasion, the university has been working with education leaders in Ukraine to support academics and students whose lives have been torn apart in this humanitarian tragedy.

“From the online resources which were immediately made available to displaced Ukrainian students at the beginning of the conflict, through to the comprehensive package of support that now makes up Cambridge University Help for Ukraine, there has been an undiminished determination across our community to do everything we can, and to stand with Ukraine.”

A hardship fund is already helping affected students currently studying in Cambridge, and plans to boost the studies of evacuated Ukrainian schoolchildren are also being developed as part of the support package.

Professor Kamal Munir, pro-vice-chancellor (University Community and Engagement), said the scheme will “provide support, and safe and nurturing environments for academics, and their dependants, displaced by the conflict”.

“Education can be a source of light in times of darkness, and this programme of help will allow students and researchers to continue their vital work and one day contribute to the rebuilding of their country,” he said.

During their time in Cambridge, academics and students funded by the Cambridge University Help for Ukraine residential placements will be hosted either by individuals or by Cambridge colleges.

Oksana Hetman, president of the Cambridge University Ukrainian Society, said: “Ukrainian scholars are hiding in the basements without water or food, fighting on the frontlines and often losing the closest ones due to the ongoing war.

“These are incomparable abruptions to face.

“Every student or researcher continuing their work despite the war is a win both for Ukraine and for the global academic and scientific community.”

For details, see

https://www.cam.ac.uk/ukraine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal