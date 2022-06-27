Cutting MLA pay will not influence DUP boycott of Stormont, Government warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cutting MLA pay will not influence DUP boycott of Stormont, Government warned

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 10:38 am
Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis has signalled he will reduce MLAs’ pay if the institutions are not restored ‘soon’ (Yui Mok/PA)
A Government threat to cut MLA pay will have no influence on the DUP’s boycott of Stormont powersharing, a senior party figure has warned.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has signalled a move to reduce Assembly member wages if the institutions are not restored “soon”.

The DUP is using a veto to prevent the return of the Assembly and Executive after last month’s election.

The party has made clear it will only re-engage with powersharing when decisive action is taken to remove checks on Irish Sea trade created by Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said if Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis wants to cut pay he should ‘bring it on’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has welcomed the Government move to unilaterally scrap aspects of the protocol by way of domestic laws, but the party has made clear it needs to see progress with the legislation before it begins a “graduated” return to Stormont.

During the last powersharing impasse between 2017 and 2020, the Government reduced MLA pay 18 months after the institutions were pulled down by Sinn Fein.

On Sunday, Mr Lewis said the Government will not wait that long this time.

“We can’t wait that long. I do require legislation to deal with that but, yes, if Stormont is not back up and running soon that is something we need to deal with,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

“I will be looking to bring legislation in order to deal with MLA pay, absolutely.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said if Mr Lewis wants to cut pay he should “bring it on”.

Asked if he feels uncomfortable accepting his salary when the Assembly and Executive are not meeting, Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster: “I’m working six days a week most weeks, so personally I have no issue about taking pay, but if Brandon Lewis wants to cut pay, bring it on – that’s entirely up to him.

“That will have no bearing whatsoever on the position that we’re adopting. None whatsoever. We are standing on a principle. Therefore, pay will not be an issue that will detract us from achieving what we’ve set out to achieve.”

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said it is untenable for MLAs to be paid for the work that they are unable to do (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked if he feels Mr Lewis is issuing an empty threat, Mr Poots responded: “I don’t care, he can threaten all he likes – this is about a principle. Therefore, if Brandon Lewis wishes to do this, he can do it.”

Mr Poots also questioned why the Government is apparently taking a different approach to its stance on pay from the last collapse.

However, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said Stormont Assembly members being paid for work they cannot do is “untenable”.

“In principle, I think it’s untenable for MLAs to be paid for the work that they are unable to do,” he told Radio Ulster.

“I think that what we hear from Brandon Lewis again is rather vague.”

He added: “It seems to be an announcement that there may well be an announcement in the future. But I don’t think we can look at the context of MLAs’ pay without looking at the reasons behind that.

“The British Government have indulged and indeed rewarded one particular party here that holds everybody to ransom.

“MLAs that I listen to want to get in and do the job that they have been elected to do.”

Asked if cutting pay would make any difference, he said: “I don’t think that announcement yesterday changes a single thing because it doesn’t really say very much.”

