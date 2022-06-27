Johnson began day at G7 summit with a dip in a mountain lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson began day at G7 summit with a dip in a mountain lake

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 6:22 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson took a dip in an Alpine lake while Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau ran around it, after the men had joked about showing they were tougher than Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister swam in the Ferchensee lake near the Schloss Elmau resort in Germany where the G7 were meeting.

Mr Johnson and Mr Trudeau joked about Russian president Mr Putin’s history of shirtless photo opportunities, during a G7 session on Sunday, and the two leaders kept up their jokey conversation during their Monday morning exercise.

“He did go and have a swim this morning and he was very refreshed as he came in,” a Government source said.

“And it was an ongoing banter between him and Justin Trudeau because Trudeau sort of ran around the lake as the Prime Minister was swimming in it.

“So all this banter about riding bareback and imitating Putin and displaying their pecs got a new lease of life off the back of that.”

