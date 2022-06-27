Labour pushes for more careers guidance in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour pushes for more careers guidance in schools

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 10:32 pm
Labour has pledged to fix a ‘broken system’ when it comes to the careers advice pupils receive at school (PA)
The Labour Party has pushed for more careers guidance for pupils, saying that “all too often” pupils are unaware of apprenticeship schemes while they are at school.

The party has pledged to fix a “broken system” when it comes to the careers advice pupils receive at school.

In a speech to the Association of Education and Learning Providers, Toby Perkins, Labour’s shadow minister for further education and skills, is expected to say that there is “uncertainty” over legislation in the Skills Bill, and that the Bill itself has been a “missed opportunity”.

He is expected to say that “it remains unclear” how independent training providers will be affected by Employer Representative Bodies and Local Skills Improvement Plans.

The aim of the bodies and skills improvement plans is for colleges to make sure their training courses align with local business needs.

Mr Perkins is expected to criticise a “contradictory approach” to skills from the Government, with a “hands-off” apprenticeship policy coupled with centralised powers for the secretary of state through the Bill.

He will pledge that Labour will make sure that all secondary school pupils receive face-to-face expert careers advice during their schooling alongside a minimum of two weeks of compulsory work experience.

“Pre-pandemic just a third of young people reported receiving careers advice from a trained adviser, and that is even lower among young people on free school meals and with special educational needs,” he will say.

“All too often, apprentices that I meet tell me that they weren’t told about apprenticeships at school.

“Many say that that they left school without engaging with employers and without knowing the opportunities on offer in their local community.”

Mr Perkins will also set out Labour’s plans to protect the “independence” of training providers.

“An incoming Labour government envisages a clear role for training providers and we would seek a collaborative approach, rather than pitting organisations against each other as has happened too often under the current system,” he will say.

Sarah Hannafin, senior policy adviser for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Good-quality careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) is important to all pupils in our schools. We have continually stressed that CEIAG should be appropriately resourced and of a high standard in order to support pupils to make the best choices and maximise their life chances.

“Despite support for careers education from school leaders, the current provision remains underfunded and therefore inconsistent. There is no specific funding for schools, nor any budget with which to provide impartial and independent CEIAG or work experience.”

