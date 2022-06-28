G7 leaders condemn Russia’s ‘illegal and unjustifiable war’ as summit closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
G7 leaders condemn Russia’s ‘illegal and unjustifiable war’ as summit closes

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:10 pm
The G7 summit in Germany has drawn to a close with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fellow world leaders condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The G7 summit in Germany has drawn to a close with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fellow world leaders condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The gathering in Bavaria has been overshadowed by Vladimir Putin’s atrocities, including the missile strike on a packed shopping centre in Kremenchuk on Monday.

The joint statement issued by the G7 at the conclusion of the summit promised continued tough sanctions, but drew back from imposing a price cap on exports of Russian oil – something Joe Biden’s White House had pushed for.

Instead the leaders agreed only to explore the measure.

The G7 leaders condemned “Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine”.

G7 Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The statement said: “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, providing the needed financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support in its courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We are ready to reach arrangements together with interested countries and institutions and Ukraine on sustained security commitments to help Ukraine defend itself and to secure its free and democratic future.”

The leaders of the UK, US, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy promised to “continue to impose severe and enduring costs on Russia to help bring an end to this war”.

“Beyond its direct implications, Russia’s aggression is impeding the global recovery and dramatically worsening energy security and access to food globally.

“To this end, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our unprecedented co-ordination on sanctions for as long as necessary, acting in unison at every stage, and will reduce Russia’s revenues, including from gold.”

They added: “We will take immediate action to secure energy supply and reduce price surges driven by extraordinary market conditions, including by exploring additional measures such as price caps.

“We reaffirm our commitment to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, without compromising on our climate and environmental goals.”

