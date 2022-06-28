Boris Johnson faces defence spending row as Nato leaders gather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson faces defence spending row as Nato leaders gather

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 1:26 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during a G7 summit in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson faces a row over increased defence spending as he heads to a Nato summit likely to be dominated by the need to boost military resources to counter Russia.

The Government could be forced to abandon a commitment to increase the defence budget by 0.5% above inflation, a senior source acknowledged.

With inflation set to hit 11% this year and the public finances battered by the impact of the pandemic, the source admitted the pledge made in the 2019 election manifesto might be dropped.

“The manifesto was written before £400 billion had to be spent locking people up for their own safety because of the global pandemic,” a senior Government source said.

“There is a reality check on things that were offered in a different age which is the only reasonable thing that we can expect.”

The source said “the intention is always to honour manifesto commitments but they were made before £400 billion was spent coping with a global pandemic that none could have possibly foreseen”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has defended the Government’s record on defence spending amid reports that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has asked for a 20% increase to counter the threat from Russia.

Downing Street arrivals
Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, right, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking in Germany on the final day of the G7 summit before heading off to the Nato gathering in Madrid, the Prime Minister said the Government had already made “massive commitments” to the UK armed forces.

He said the Government regarded the Nato minimum of spending 2% of GDP on defence as “a floor not a ceiling”.

“Clearly we have to respond to the way threats continue to change but don’t forget that we now have got a defence budget that is £24 billion bigger under the spending review – the biggest increase since the end of the Cold War.

“Last year the UK was the third biggest defence spender in the world. We are making massive commitments. We have more than met our pledge to exceed the 2% floor.”

Mr Wallace was said to have made the call in a letter to Mr Johnson ahead of the Nato summit in the Spanish capital, which begins with a formal dinner on Tuesday night.

A defence source did not deny the reports, saying: “We do not comment on alleged leaks.

“The Defence Secretary and the Prime Minister have always said that the Government will respond to any changes in threat which is why in 2020 the Ministry of Defence received a record defence settlement.”

Ahead of the Nato summit, the alliance’s general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, set out plans for a dramatic expansion in the number of personnel forming part of the high-readiness force from 40,000 to 300,000 in response to the threat posed by Russia.

The move would form part of a package that amounts to “the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defence since the Cold War”, he said.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, has argued that UK spending should increase to 3% of GDP and cuts in troop numbers should be reversed.

The Nato summit in Madrid follows the G7 gathering in Germany, where the diplomatic response to the war in Ukraine overshadowed other subjects.

The military and security response to the crisis in eastern Europe is expected to be at the forefront of the leaders’ minds in Madrid.

