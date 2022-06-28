Scottish Government to review the minimum unit price for alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government to review the minimum unit price for alcohol

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 3:56 pm
The minimum unit price for alcohol in Scotland is being reviewed, the Scottish Government has confirmed (Jane Barlow/PA)
The minimum unit price for alcohol in Scotland is being reviewed, the Scottish Government has confirmed (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is to review the level of its minimum unit price for alcohol, it has been confirmed.

Public health minister Maree Todd said the policy, which means alcohol cannot be sold for less than 50p per unit, had “helped reduce alcohol sales to their lowest since records began”.

With the minimum price having remained at 50p per unit since it came into force in may 2018, Ms Todd said that a review was now underway, after being delayed by the Covid pandemic.

However, any changes resulting from this are not expected to be introduced until May 2024 – and would also have to be approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Public health minister Maree Todd said the review had been delayed by coronavirus but that work was now underway (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Todd said: “The introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) for alcohol in Scotland has helped reduce alcohol sales to their lowest since records began.

“I am encouraged by this downward trend in alcohol consumption. However, Scots are still drinking almost 30% more than the low risk drinking guidelines of 14 units per adult per week.

“A review of the current level of 50p per unit was delayed by the pandemic. This extensive exercise is now underway and I can confirm that it will be completed in late 2023.

“It is intended that any new price would come into effect from May 1 2024, subject to parliamentary scrutiny and approval.”

The review was welcomed by campaigners at Alcohol Focus Scotland, who want to see the minimum price per unit increased to 65p.

Chief executive Alison Douglas said: “Increasing the minimum price has to be part of the Government’s response to the public health emergency of alcohol, which saw deaths due to drink jump by 17% in one year.”

Ms Douglas insisted: “Minimum unit pricing works; it has reduced alcohol consumption and there are signs it is preventing illness and saving lives.

“But the policy has the potential to deliver even greater benefits. The Scottish Government must increase the minimum price to at least 65p per unit.

“This would not only account for inflation since the Parliament approved the policy 10 years ago, but also set it at a level that will save more lives and prevent a new generation from developing a problematic relationship with alcohol.“

