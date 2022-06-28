Johnson under pressure over defence spending on eve of Nato summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson under pressure over defence spending on eve of Nato summit

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 6:14 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Madrid, Spain for the Nato summit. Picture date: Tuesday June 28, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Madrid, Spain for the Nato summit. Picture date: Tuesday June 28, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson will push Nato allies to spend more on defence while breaching a key pledge to boost funding for the military at home.

The Prime Minister is under pressure from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to boost spending in response to the renewed threat posed by Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister appeared to admit he would breach a Tory manifesto commitment for annual above-inflation rises in defence spending, but stressed that the Government was pumping in billions of pounds as part of the biggest defence settlement since the Cold War.

The Prime Minister said “you don’t look at inflation as a single data point”, insisting that over the course of the Parliament the manifesto promise would be met.

But with inflation set to hit 11% this year and the public finances battered by the impact of the pandemic, the 2019 election manifesto promise for a real-terms rise every year appeared to have been abandoned.

Mr Johnson defended his approach to the manifesto pledge: “We have been running way ahead of that target for a while now.

“We are confident that we will meet that, you don’t look at inflation as a single data point, you look at it over the life of the Parliament and I’m confident we will meet that.”

Nato summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to journalists on his plane during a flight from Germany where he was attending the G7 Summit to the Nato summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nato has a commitment that members should spend at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence.

The Nato summit, which starts with a welcome dinner on Tuesday night before the working sessions begin on Wednesday, comes with the organisation increasing its ability to respond to instability caused by Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Mr Johnson told reporters on the plane to Madrid: “Last year we were the third biggest defence spender in the world, we’ve another £24 billion going in under the current spending review, the biggest since the end of the Cold War. We are currently running at 2.3% of our GDP going on defence.”

Nato’s own assessment published this week indicated that the UK spent an estimated 2.26% of GDP on defence in 2021 and was on course for 2.12% in 2022.

The Prime Minister hinted he would push for a more ambitious defence spending target among Nato allies.

The Nato 2% commitment has so far only been met by nine members of the alliance.

“I think that we will have to have a conversation at Nato about where we go next,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

“And then that’s something that we’ll be talking about to friends and colleagues.”

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “The Prime Minister keeps breaking his defence pledges to the British public.

“With threats increasing and rising Russian threats, ministers must reboot defence plans and halt army cuts now.”

As Mr Johnson flew to Spain, the Defence Secretary made it clear he felt the need for greater investment in the armed forces.

Allies of Mr Wallace have not denied reports he submitted a formal letter to Boris Johnson calling for a 20% increase in defence spending.

In a speech at a conference organised by the Royal United Services Institute he said: “For too long defence has lived on a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings when in the last few years threats from states have started to increase.

“Right now Russia is the most direct and pressing threat to Europe, to our allies and these shores.

“I am serious when I say there is a very real danger Russia will lash out against wider Europe. In these days of long-range missiles and stealth, distance is no protection.

“It is now time to signal that the peace dividend is over and investment needs to continue to grow before it becomes too late to address the resurgent threat and the lessons learned in Ukraine. It is time to mobilise, be ready and be relevant.”

Asked if she agreed with Mr Wallace’s concerns about the West’s ability to continue supplying arms to Ukraine and his call for a 20% boost in UK defence spending, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss told MPs: “The free world did not spend enough on defence post the Cold War and we are now paying the consequences.”

She added: “I support the aims of increasing defence spending through this Nato summit.”

