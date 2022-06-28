Truss: West needs to learn lessons of Ukraine for Taiwan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss: West needs to learn lessons of Ukraine for Taiwan

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 6:58 pm
The UK and its allies must learn the lessons of Ukraine and supply defensive weapons to Taiwan, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said (PA)

The UK and its allies must learn the lessons of Ukraine and supply defensive weapons to Taiwan, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

She told MPs that Ukraine should have been given arms to resist Russia earlier and the same mistake should not be made in Taiwan.

There have been concerns within Government that failing to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbour could embolden Xi Jinping to try to occupy Taiwan.

Asked why some allies had not supported Ukraine in the same way as the UK, Ms Truss told the Foreign Affairs Committee: “There’s always a tendency, and we’ve seen this prior to the Ukraine war, there’s always a tendency of wishful thinking, to hope that more bad things won’t happen and to wait until it’s too late.

“We should have done things earlier, we should have been supplying the defensive weapons into Ukraine earlier.

“We need to learn that lesson for Taiwan.

“Every piece of equipment we have sent takes months of training, so the sooner we do it the better.”

Nato summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Madrid for the Nato summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to reporters on the plane to the Nato summit in Madrid, Boris Johnson said: “I just think it’s very important that countries around the world should not be able to read across from events in Europe and draw the conclusion that the world will simply stand idly by if boundaries are changed by force.

“That’s one of the most important lessons that we pick up from Ukraine.”

