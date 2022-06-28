Ukrainians who died in Kremenchuk ‘collateral damage’ – Russian ambassador to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainians who died in Kremenchuk ‘collateral damage’ – Russian ambassador to UK

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 10:24 pm
Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK Andrei Kelin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK Andrei Kelin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Russia’s ambassador to the UK has described the Ukrainians who died in Moscow’s missile attack on a packed shopping centre as “collateral damage”.

The strike, which killed 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, caused shock around the world and was denounced by Ukrainian leaders as a war crime and terrorist attack.

Ambassador Andrei Kelin echoed Russian authorities’ claim that the shopping centre was not the target.

He told Channel 4 News: “As was stated by the (Russia) Ministry of Defence, we were targeting only military infrastructure.

“And that was the case because the attack was launched against a factory on the territory of which a large amount of weapons, that has come from the United States and Europe, and that was the aim of the attack.

“Unfortunately, a detonation happened and the fire has spread on the nearby shopping mall, but this shopping mall has been empty and it doesn’t work since March of this year.”

He claimed there was “no crowd” in the shopping centre, but acknowledged “some people probably” died in the area.

“Yes, it’s a tragic event. Unfortunately, collateral damage happens,” he said.

G7 Summit
The Kremenchuk attack drew swift condemnation from Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders meeting in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The strike came as Russia stepped up its barrage of fire across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv.

Boris Johnson and fellow G7 leaders condemned Moscow’s actions in Ukraine and the attack in Kremenchuk as the summit in Germany drew to a close.

The Prime Minister said it was an act of “utter barbarism”.

“People are just shocked by what Putin is capable of doing,” he said.

Mr Kelin also blamed the supply of weapons from Western nations to Kyiv for escalating the war.

He added: “Yes, I am very much worried about where it will end. But most of all, I am worried about those appeals to continue the conflict… sending more and more weapons which are of higher and higher quality, like international weapons, like modern rockets weapons.

“It is increasing the depths of conflict. It is escalation and it is very bad for Ukraine itself.”

He denied that Russia could widen its targets westwards.

