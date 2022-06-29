Therese Coffey signals possible review of benefit cap amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Therese Coffey signals possible review of benefit cap amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 11:22 am
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has said the Government might review the benefit cap between now and April next year in light of the cost-of-living crisis (Parliament TV/House of Commons/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has said the Government might review the benefit cap between now and April next year in light of the cost-of-living crisis (Parliament TV/House of Commons/PA)

The Government might review the benefit cap between now and April next year in light of the cost-of-living crisis, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has told MPs.

Asked by the Work and Pensions Committee if the level of the cap might change in light of “rapidly rising costs”, the minister said: “We do have this statutory duty – I think I’ve had some advice because now we no longer have the Fixed-term Parliaments Act on exact timing – I’m slightly concerned as to whether we have a real reflection of life, but I’m getting some advice on that.”

Asked again if the Government might review the cap, Ms Coffey replied: “Yes, we may. I just want to make sure it’s as normal a landscape as possible.”

More than 120,000 households are already affected by the benefit cap, which was introduced in April 2013 and limits how much individuals, couples and families can claim.

It was initially set at £26,000 per year, and £18,200 per year for single adults with no children, but reduced to £20,000/£13,400 nationally, and £23,000/£15,410 in Greater London, which is where it remains.

A further 35,000 people are expected to fall into the bracket this year, leading campaigners to call on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to abolish it.

Ms Coffey confirmed that the cap has not been reviewed since 2016.

Asked if she proposed to publish a review if it were carried out, she said: “I’ll get advice on what has to be published and what doesn’t have to be published.”

MPs also questioned the minister on why the Government had decided to make one-off cost-of-living payments – with the first due on July 14 – instead of relying on the benefits system.

Ms Coffey said: “We recognise this is intended to be a one-off payment for this year. It is not intended to be a permanent benefit. The Government’s recognised the challenges that people are facing.

“We didn’t want to necessarily change ratings beyond what we’d already done with my annual rating review. Some of that would mean locking in, but we come back, frankly, to some of the challenges of our IT systems.

“UC (Universal Credit) is far more agile, our legacy benefits aren’t, and it’s absolutely critical that people on both legacy benefits and UC were to get this payment.

“We’re confident that we’ll get those payments out the door.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal