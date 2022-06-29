MSPs hear ‘harrowing’ evidence on miscarriages caused by domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MSPs hear ‘harrowing’ evidence on miscarriages caused by domestic abuse

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 11:38 am
MSPs discussed domestic abuse cases (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MSPs discussed domestic abuse cases (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

MSPs have said they will continue a public petition for tougher sentences on perpetrators of domestic abuse which causes miscarriages, after hearing “harrowing” evidence.

Petitioner Nicola Murray told a Holyrood committee she lost three children during pregnancy due to domestic violence and being forced to terminate.

Appearing at the Public Petitions Committee on Wednesday, she said the justice system “fails on many levels” and her ex-partner was only fined £300 following an incident in 2013 which led to a miscarriage.

Ms Murray, from Stanley in Perthshire, has set up the support group Brodie’s Trust to help women in similar situations.

She has also launched a petition to “create an unborn victims of violence Act” which would allow courts to hand down longer sentences to abusers who cause miscarriages.

The petition specifies that the Act would not impact on reproductive rights.

Ms Murray, 47, told the committee: “It is life-impacting for the victims and not just them personally.

“In my pregnancies I lost a child, I lost children. My children lost siblings and my parents lost grandchildren.

“Afterwards, it’s deeply traumatising and emotional because it’s not just that you have to deal with the loss itself, it’s the circumstances of the loss and the fact that the perpetrator can get away so easily.

“Often not being charged at all, or as you know from my own evidence just really inappropriate sentencing which is like rubbing salt in the wounds of the victims.

“It’s almost like saying it meant nothing.”

The sentence handed down to her abuser following an incident in 2013 “still grates on me”, she said.

Ms Murray suggested her petition could lead to an amendment to the existing Domestic Abuse Act rather than a new law.

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney described her experience as “harrowing”, and said other parts of the UK have a specific offence of “child destruction”.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
Holyrood will hear more evidence after the summer recess (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Murray said: “As you rightly state, we’re the only nation in the whole of the UK that is deficient in this area.”

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing said he agreed with Mr Sweeney’s comments, adding: “I’m very sorry that the system does appear to have let you down not just in one way but in several ways.”

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw said the public petition would be continued and roundtable discussion on the issue would be heard after Holyrood’s summer recess.

In written evidence to the committee submitted in March, the Crown Office said abuse which causes miscarriages could be included as part of domestic abuse charges.

It said there are at least six such domestic abuse cases going back to 2016.

The Crown Office submission said: “Where there is evidence that a victim has suffered severe injury, including a miscarriage, as a result of the accused’s actions, this injury would be reflected both within the charge libelled against the accused and the forum selected for prosecution of that offence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal