Baby box vitally important amid cost-of-living crisis – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Baby box vitally important amid cost-of-living crisis – minister

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 11:54 am
The baby box has been refreshed for its fifth anniversary (PA)
The baby box has been refreshed for its fifth anniversary (PA)

Baby boxes are particularly important amid the cost-of-living crisis, the children’s minister has said ahead of the fifth anniversary of the scheme.

The box has been refreshed for its milestone in August and features updated clothing designs and different books, while a toothbrush has been added to support oral health early in a child’s life.

Every newborn in Scotland is entitled to a baby box, which is delivered to the mother a few weeks before their due date, and around 222,450 have been given to families since August 2017.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey saw the updated offering and met Courtney McLeod and her four-month-old daughter Addison on a visit to APS (Group) in Edinburgh, which packs and distributes the boxes.

Baby box
The baby box contains essential items (PA)

She said: “I think providing a universal offering of a baby box to pregnant parents and to newborns is vitally important in terms of supporting Scotland’s families, particularly in the face of the current cost-of-living crisis but more importantly it helps to promote that really strong mother-infant, parent-infant interaction and it supports families and welcomes the baby to Scotland.

“As every parent knows, the costs associated with having a baby are significant. Household budgets are under increasing pressure from the rising cost of living, so it is reassuring to know that all families in Scotland, regardless of their circumstances, have access to essential items needed for the first six months of their newborn’s life.

“Uptake for the baby box has grown to about 98% since it was introduced in 2017.

“As we head towards the fifth anniversary, I am proud that the baby box continues to support newborns and their families.”

The baby box provides families with a range of essential items for the first six months of their child’s life, delivered in a sturdy cardboard box which can be used as a safe sleeping space during the early months.

The contents of the box are designed to inform and support positive parenting behaviours.

Scotland’s chief dental officer Tom Ferris said: “I am really pleased to see a toothbrush included in the baby box for the first time.

“Good oral habits are essential to achieving excellent mouth health, and this will allow us to support families in achieving this from the very beginning of life.”

The new clothing designs were voted for in a poll on the Parent Club website.

Beverley Walsh, head of services at APS Group (Scotland), said: “The baby box initiative has created sustainable employment opportunities for local people, where possible supporting targeted groups.

“We work with training organisations, local schools and colleges, with the baby box supporting up to four modern apprenticeship positions and work experience placements each year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal