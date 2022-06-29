Johnson wants to recreate Roman Empire ideas about European co-operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson wants to recreate Roman Empire ideas about European co-operation

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 1:02 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)

Boris Johnson wants a modern recreation of the Roman Empire as a way of achieving co-operation between Europe and its neighbours.

The Prime Minister set out his vision of a partnership that included Turkey and North African states as an alternative plan to Emmanuel Macron’s idea of a European political community.

Mr Macron said the Prime Minister was interested in his political community vision when the pair met at the G7 summit in Germany, but Mr Johnson said he wanted a wider grouping.

The French President wants his political community to allow the EU to force closer ties with non-members, such as the UK and the nations of the western Balkans.

G7 Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed their rival visions for European co-operation when the met at the G7 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Mr Johnson told reporters accompanying him at the Nato summit in Madrid he had a vision based on the Roman “Mare Nostrum” – the Mediterranean Sea and the countries around it.

“Emmanuel has an idea, which I actually claim paternity of this idea,” Mr Johnson said.

“I had this idea back when I first became foreign secretary. My view is that we should rebuild the whole concept of … so I think that Turkey should be there, I think that Maghreb should be there, and I think we should basically be recreating the Mare Nostrum of the Roman Empire.

“That’s basically what I think. Of course Ukraine, Turkey, Maghreb, there’s got to be a role for all of us in a wider conversation about issues that affect all of us.

“I think possibly what’s going on here is that there are several different ideas.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is interviewed by the media during the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau (PA)

“That doesn’t mean that they are necessarily all the same.

“I think possibly rather than inventing new structures, let’s look at building up relationships.”

Asked whether he would give a yes or no to Mr Macron’s plans, the Prime Minister said: “In so far as it is compatible with some of the things that I have been talking about just now it is worth looking at.

“There’s a role for… I think Turkey is crucial. I think the North African littoral is also a very important area for the wider European debate. Israel. Come on.”

Mr Johnson’s interest in the geopolitics of the Roman Empire could stem from his Oxford University degree in classics.

He frequently drops Latin phrases into his speeches and comments – often causing bemusement in audiences less familiar with the language.

In a more modern reference, he referred to his idea as “Eurovision” – the song contest which has stretched the definition of Europe so far it includes Australia.

[[title]]

[[text]]
