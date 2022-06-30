Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 8:50 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:30 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.

She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.

The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.

Harriet Harman
Harriet Harman is chairing the committee (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in the autumn.

The Daily Telegraph reported Downing Street sources accusing the committee of relying on “hearsay evidence” by considering allowing witnesses anonymity.

They also questioned Ms Harman, a former acting Labour leader, leading the committee.

But Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I trust implicitly my parliamentary colleagues to listen properly to the evidence and make the right decision.”

She told Sky News that “I don’t see a problem” with Ms Harman chairing the committee and rejected the sources’ claims that it is going to be a kangaroo court.

Ms Truss said: “No, we have these processes in Parliament. The process has kicked off, we now need to wait for the results.”

Result of the vote of confidence in Boris Johnson as Conservative leader
(PA Graphics)

Downing Street backed the committee to deliver a fair verdict.

“We trust the committee to take its responsibilities seriously,” a No 10 spokesman added.

The committee gave a month for witnesses to come forward after launching its investigation in a private meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson survived a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs earlier this month in the wake of Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into partygate.

But 148 Conservatives – or 41% of his party – voted against Mr Johnson, in what was a major blow to his authority.

Under the current rules of the Conservative 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister cannot face another vote over his leadership for a year.

However, the group of backbench MPs could work to change this if they believe any events change the situation and that he should go.

Some Conservatives have said they believe Mr Johnson being found to have lied to the House, normally considered a resigning matter, would cross that line.

The committee is comprised of seven MPs, four Tories, two from Labour and one from the SNP.

