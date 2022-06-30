European court intervenes in case of British pair condemned to death by Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European court intervenes in case of British pair condemned to death by Russia

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 9:48 am
(Alamy/PA)

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has intervened in the case of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Strasbourg-based court has indicated to Moscow that it should ensure the death penalty imposed on Aiden Aslin, 28, originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, is not carried out.

The pair have been treated as foreign mercenaries by pro-Russian authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who handed down the sentences to the men who were fighting for the Ukrainian army.

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were living in Ukraine before the invasion and the UK Government has insisted that, as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, they should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

The ECtHR said the men are married to or live with Ukrainian nationals and consider Ukraine to be their home.

They joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) in 2018 and were subsequently deployed to join the 36th Detached Marine Brigade in Mariupol, the court said.

Russian authorities announced on April 13 that 1,026 Ukrainian service personnel of the applicants’ brigade had surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol.

The ECtHR said that on June 9 the men were accused of offences proscribed by the “Criminal Code of the DPR” and were sentenced to death by a “DPR court”.

Brahim Saadoune, a Moroccan national, was also sentenced to death on the same day, and the ECtHR granted interim measures in his case earlier this month.

Representatives of Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner made their requests to the court on Monday under Rule 39 to ensure their convention rights.

In examining the requests for an interim measure, the court decided to indicate to the Russian government that it should “ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicants is not carried out”.

The court has also indicated to Moscow that it should “ensure respect for the convention rights of Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, notably in respect of Articles 2 (right to life) and 3 (prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment) of the convention, ensure the appropriate conditions of their detention, and provide them with any necessary medical assistance and medication”.

The court requested that the Russian government provide information in two weeks to show what actions and measures have been taken to ensure respect for the convention rights of Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin.

Despite its exclusion from the Council of Europe on March 16, the Russian Federation remains bound by the European Convention on Human Rights with regard to acts or omissions taking place up until September 16, according to a spokesman for the council.

