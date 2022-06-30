Sturgeon: Improvements needed on cancer treatment waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: Improvements needed on cancer treatment waiting times

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 1:54 pm
New figures show the cancer treatment waiting time target is not being met for many patients (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said improvements are needed after the worst ever cancer waiting times were recorded in Scotland.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland earlier this week show the number of patients waiting for cancer treatment who were seen within the 62-day target had fallen to a record low.

The data shows 76.9% of patients started treatment within the 62-day standard in the first quarter of this year – January 1 to March 31 – compared to 79.1% in the previous quarter.

The 62-day standard is based on the time between urgent suspicion of cancer referral and the first cancer treatment.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asked Ms Sturgeon about the issue.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the post-Covid NHS recovery ‘hasn’t even started yet’ (PA)

He said the figures have got worse despite the Scottish Government promising to focus on helping the health service recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sarwar said: “Since the election campaign last year, when Nicola Sturgeon made a promise to focus on Covid recovery and cancer catch-up, over 3,000 cancer patients have not started treatment on time.

“This problem predates the pandemic. In the eight years Nicola Sturgeon has been First Minister she has never met the 62-day treatment standard.

“The recovery hasn’t even started yet. In fact things have got worse.

“Instead, haven’t we gone back to the divisive Nicola Sturgeon who is now spending seven days a week, sometimes what feels like 24 hours a day, focusing on her priority of dividing our country, rather than rebuilding it?”

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she recognises that improvements in cancer treatment waiting times need to be made (PA)

The First Minister acknowledged the 62-day target is “not being met” but said the NHS has increased the number of patients being treated.

She said: “We continue to see an increasing number of cancer referrals and the priority of course is to ensure that these patients receive the care they need quickly.”

Once a decision is made to treat cancer, a patients waits an average of four days, she said.

However, she added: “Of course we recognise that improvements, particularly on the 62-day pathway, require to be made, which is why we’re investing over £40 million over five years to support cancer services, improve cancer waiting time and, of course, ensure earlier detection of cancer.”

She also told Mr Sarwar the NHS has faced significant challenges because of several coronavirus waves.

Figures also revealed the 31-day standard from decision to treat to first cancer treatment was met, with 96.3% of patients seen within the timeframe.

