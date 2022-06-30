PM ‘confident rules will not be changed to give MPs another chance to oust him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM ‘confident rules will not be changed to give MPs another chance to oust him’

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 10:32 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on June 6 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on June 6 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson is confident Tory rules will not be changed to give MPs another chance to oust him within months because doing so would weaken the position of any potential successor, allies said.

The Prime Minister survived a confidence vote on June 6, but 41% of his own MPs tried to remove him.

The rules of the Tory 1922 Committee mean there cannot be another confidence vote within 12 months, although Mr Johnson’s opponents could attempt to lift that restriction.

But allies of the Prime Minister said making it easier for backbenchers to get rid of the leader would permanently damage the party.

“If the rules were changed, every leader for evermore would have a gun to their head,” a source close to Mr Johnson said.

“They would never be able to get on with anything, as they would be constantly beholden to the whims of MPs.”

The Prime Minister’s allies are becoming increasingly frustrated with vocal criticism from former party leaders who failed to win general elections, including Lord Hague and Lord Howard.

Although those around Mr Johnson are confident the threat of another confidence vote has receded, the Prime Minister still faces the prospect of a potentially damaging parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to MPs over the partygate row.

The Privileges Committee inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.

