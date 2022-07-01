Boris Johnson rules out calling snap election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson rules out calling snap election

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 10:30 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the idea of calling an early election was ‘ridiculous’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson said he will not be calling an early election.

The Prime Minister has previously refused to rule out such a move.

Asked in an interview with LBC radio, aired on Friday, whether the idea of an early election is ridiculous, Mr Johnson replied: “Totally, totally.”

He refused to comment further, saying only: “What my job is, is to talk about the Government’s agenda, to talk about policy, to talk about the UK, to talk about how we’re fixing the cost-of-living problems, the cost-of-living crisis, talk about everything we’re doing to strengthen the UK economy, our plan for a stronger economy, which is what I believe in.

“Talk about levelling up, the agenda for taking this country forward. That’s what I want. That’s what I’m actually meant to talk about.”

He declined to say whether he has two years or two months left as Prime Minister, saying: “I’m going to deliver on our programme.”

Speaking to reporters at the Nato summit in Madrid on Thursday, Mr Johnson repeatedly failed to rule out the prospect of going to the country before the next scheduled election in 2024.

He has claimed he has a new mandate at Westminster following his victory in the confidence vote, despite 41% of his MPs deciding he should go, and was asked whether he will also seek a fresh mandate from the country.

“The idea hadn’t occurred to me,” he said.

His comments come as The Times reports that staff at the Conservative Party headquarters war-gamed the idea of calling a snap election if Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is forced to resign as a result of Durham Police’s investigation into alleged breaches of coronavirus rules.

Mr Johnson is under fresh pressure over sexual misconduct allegations in his party after former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher dramatically quit the role following a drunken incident.

The Prime Minister is facing calls to remove Mr Pincher from the party, which could trigger a by-election in the latter’s Tamworth seat.

That could spell more political uncertainty for Mr Johnson, who faced demands to step down after losing two Conservative seats in by-elections last month.

