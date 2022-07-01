Retail chiefs call for ‘safeguards’ if councils adopt workplace parking levy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retail chiefs call for ‘safeguards’ if councils adopt workplace parking levy

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 10:52 am
Retail chiefs want ‘safeguards’ to be in place if any councils introduce a workplace parking levy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Retail chiefs are calling for “safeguards” to apply if councils bring in controversial workplace parking charges.

The Scottish Retail Consortium made the plea after the Scottish Government issued guidance to local authorities on the introduction of workplace parking levies.

But David Londsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said if there could not be a “pause” in the policy to help businesses still recovering from the Covid pandemic, there should be some safeguards.

These, he suggested, could include a cap on the amount that councils can charge firms that provide parking spaces at work for their staff, as well as having “consistency” among councils that bring in the charge and a “sunset provision” to limit how long they apply for.

It comes after Edinburgh City Council was reported to have agreed its exploration of the charge, with a view to introducing a levy.

SRC director David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Workplace parking levies are a charter for extra cost and complexity. It would see firms taxed twice for the parking places they provide for staff, on top of the business rates already paid on those spaces.

“In the absence of a pause on their implementation to aid the recovery then safeguards should apply – including a cap on the amount that can be charged, a sunset provision as is the case with Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), and consistency amongst councils implementing any levy.”

Guidance published by the Scottish Government this week gives local authorities the power to decide “key elements” of any workplace parking levy that is introduced – including the area in which it would apply, the amount of the charge and on local exemptions.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said the workplace parking levy could help encourage motorists to leave their cars at home (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, parking places reserved for Blue Badge holders would be exempt from any schemes, as well as parking places at hospices and certain parking places at NHS sites.

And councils that want to introduce a workplace parking levy would first have to carry out a consultation and impact assessment.

Speaking on Thursday, transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The workplace parking levy is a key tool which empowers local councils in encouraging people out of their cars and on to more sustainable modes of transport.

“This is vitally important if we are to reach a 20% reduction in car kilometres by 2030.”

