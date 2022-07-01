Scottish Government says it will improve its Freedom of Information performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government says it will improve its Freedom of Information performance

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 12:30 pm
Daren Fitzhenry released a report in May (PA)
The Scottish Government has said it will improve its performance around Freedom of Information (FOI) requests over the next year, after the Information Commissioner highlighted “systemic” concerns.

In May, Daren Fitzhenry released a report saying there were significant record-keeping failures as well as delays and bottlenecks.

The government says it will carry out an urgent review into its case management system and extend existing guidance and training.

As part of its improvement plan, it has set a target of returning FOI response rates to 90% this year.

New procedures for dealing with FOI requests were introduced following a previous review in 2018.

In his most recent progress report, Mr Fitzhenry said the pandemic was undoubtedly a factor in some of the issues he identified, but there were underlying problems with compliance and record-keeping.

George Adam said the Scottish Government wanted to do better (Fraser Bremner/PA)

George Adam, Minister for Parliamentary Business, said: “The Scottish Government recognises that Freedom of Information plays a critical role in ensuring that openness and transparency underlies effective governance.

“Our FOI environment has changed profoundly. We are now handling 40% more requests each year than three years ago; 4,200 in 2021.

“Our response rate of 86% over that time is around the Scottish average but we want to do better, and this improvement plan sets out how we are going to achieve that.

“We continue to work closely with the Commissioner and his team and appreciate their constructive approach to this process.”

