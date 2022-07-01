Trade and Ukraine dominate agenda as Johnson meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trade and Ukraine dominate agenda as Johnson meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 1:40 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, ahead of talks at Downing Street, London (John Sibley/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, ahead of talks at Downing Street, London (John Sibley/PA)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in London for talks with Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.

Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming the New Zealand leader on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Inside, with the Union and New Zealand flags in the background, Mr Johnson said it was a “great, great pleasure” to welcome Ms Ardern to Downing Street.

While he said it was her first visit since the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Johnson also pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

“Very good to see you,” he told Ms Ardern, as he praised the “very strong line that you take on Ukraine”.

Fresh from the Nato summit in Madrid, which she attended alongside Mr Johnson, Ms Ardern told the Prime Minister: “Thank you so much for the opportunity to meet you.”

Her visit to the UK and Europe, she said, was an “incredibly important milestone for us in New Zealand”.

New Zealand only recently reopened its borders to international visitors, after two years of a strict border policy amid the global pandemic.

Ms Ardern said it signified “we are open for business, for trade, for tourism”.

The New Zealand prime minister said the pair would be discussing the recently signed trade deal and progress on ratification.

She said the deal was good for both the UK and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern ahead of talks at Downing Street
Boris Johnson with Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)

Ms Ardern also said they would discuss the situation in Ukraine.

She told the Prime Minister it was a good “opportunity” to discuss the way the two countries have together responded to the war, noting the UK leadership on the conflict.

“We have also provided our military aid via our partnership with you,” she told Mr Johnson.

