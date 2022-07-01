‘Beatles’ terrorist accused could be brought back to UK – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Beatles’ terrorist accused could be brought back to UK – reports

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 12:58 pm
Aine Davis, left (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Aine Davis, left (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A jihadist accused of being part of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles could reportedly return to the UK within days.

Aine Davis was jailed in Turkey in 2017 for terrorism offences and is now due for release, according to media reports.

His deportation has been scheduled for July 9, The Middle East Eye said.

The 38-year-old, from London, could be arrested and face criminal investigation when he returns as well as being monitored by counter-terrorism officers and potentially the security services.

But if he is not held in custody, restrictions on his movement and contacts could be imposed under terrorism laws and he may be tracked with an electronic tag.

The career criminal of Gambian heritage left the UK in 2013 to fight in Syria but was arrested in Turkey in 2015 and jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2017 after being convicted of being a member of a terrorist organisation.

In 2014 his wife, Amal El-Wahabi, became the first person convicted of funding terrorism in Syria when she was jailed at the Old Bailey following a trial.

The pair met at a London mosque and became increasingly interested in Islam.

The court heard El-Wahabi tricked an old school friend into agreeing to take 20,000 euros (around £15,000 at the time) in cash to Turkey for her husband, who was from Hammersmith in west London.

Davis is said to have denied he was part of the Beatles cell – so nicknamed because of their English accents – which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.

Cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.

Earlier this week the daughter of British aid worker David Haines, who was murdered by the cell, learned of her father’s final plea to his captors before being killed.

Bethany Haines said Mr Haines had apparently asked Emwazi to “make it quick” when he was led away to be murdered in 2014.

His remains have never been discovered.

She said her father’s final wish was recalled to her during a two-hour face-to-face meeting with Kotey in Virginia.

He may yet be brought back to the UK to be charged with the deaths of other hostages, including Mr Haines.

