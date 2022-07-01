Lawyers warn of legal aid system in ‘crisis’ as ministers make new funding offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawyers warn of legal aid system in ‘crisis’ as ministers make new funding offer

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 4:08 pm
Scotland’s legal aid system is in crisis, the president of the Law Society of Scotland said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s legal aid system is in “crisis” and an £11 million funding package from the Scottish Government “falls far short” of the investment that is needed, a leading lawyer has claimed.

Community safety minister Ash Regan said the cash being offered was equivalent to an 10.3% increase in solicitors’ fees for legal aid work.

A “significant extension”  of a legal traineeship scheme for a further two years was also promised by the government, at a cost of an additional £1 million.

Ms Regan insisted the overall deal amounted to a “substantial and credible” offer, as she urged lawyers to accept it.

However Law Society of Scotland president Murray Etherington, said that a “generation of underfunding in legal aid has left a system in crisis”.

He added: “This failure to act has meant record numbers of solicitors are leaving criminal defence and areas of civil law, simply because it is unaffordable to do legal aid funded work.

“It means some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable in our society risk going without the legal advice and services they need, all because the government has refused to invest the money required.”

Mr Etherington continued: “This latest announcement from the Scottish Government may recognise a serious problem to be solved.

“However, it falls far short of the investment we have argued for and which we believe is necessary to retain solicitors in the legal aid system to ensure access to justice for all.”

Defence lawyers have already boycotted some domestic abuse cases in Scottish courts as a result over the dispute over legal aid payments.

But Ms Regan said she wanted to see a “cessation of planned disruptive action” by the legal profession.

Community safety minister Ash Regan urged lawyers to accept the ‘substantial and credible’ offer (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The new deal from the Scottish Government would mean fees have increased by 25.2% since 2019.

The community safety minister insisted: “This is a substantial and credible offer following extensive engagement with the sector and I’d urge lawyers to accept it.”

She said the Government’s aim was “to find a settlement that responds to the concerns raised by members of the profession and builds on the increases to fees already introduced over the past three years”

But she stressed the agreement had to be “affordable in the context of public finances”.

Ms Regan continued: “The offer has been made in the context of a very challenging financial position and that is why I must emphasise there is no scope for further immediate increases beyond this offer. 

“Scotland has the finest legal aid system in the world and this credible and robust package will support vitally important criminal defence work as the justice sector continues its recovery from the Covid period.”

