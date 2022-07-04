Scottish Lib Dems call for Ukrainian refugee travel card scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Lib Dems call for Ukrainian refugee travel card scheme

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a nationwide scheme to be put in place for Ukrainian refugees (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a nationwide scheme to be put in place for Ukrainian refugees (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Government is being urged to consider funding travel cards for Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Scotland.

The call comes from Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who says Holyrood must “commit to helping refugees rebuild their lives”.

Citing the importance of having access to transport in order to go to work and school, Mr Cole-Hamilton has proposed a nationwide bus scheme which would provide Ukrainian refugees with free travel for at least three months.

Bus operator Stagecoach has already agreed to temporarily fund bus passes for an initial three-month period for refugees in Orkney but there is no national scheme in place.

The Lib Dems have also called on the Scottish Government to introduce a “back to school backpack” initiative to provide children from Ukraine with any necessary equipment they need as they join schools in Scotland after the summer break.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland is at a critical moment as we welcome hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who have escaped the unimaginable horrors of a war that continues to rumble on.

“The Scottish Government must commit to helping refugees rebuild their lives here. Access to transport is vital because it allows refugees to take up jobs, get to school and keep in touch with family and friends.

“Councils are doing the best they can to support people, but their budgets have been cut year after year. That is why I am calling on the Scottish Government to fund a nationwide bus travel scheme to give Ukrainian refugees at least three months’ free travel.

“The people of Scotland have generously opened their homes and shown their love for the people of Ukraine, but the government’s response has been slow and bureaucratic. They must take pragmatic steps to support the futures and families of our refugees.”

