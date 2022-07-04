Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected in Lords before October – Baroness Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected in Lords before October – Baroness Smith

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:54 am
Baroness Smith said she expects to see the protocol Bill in the House of Lords before October (PA)

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is expected to reach the House of Lords before October, Baroness Smith has said.

Labour’s House of Lords leader said anger is building at the Bill, and accused the Government of “taking its eye off the ball” over Northern Ireland.

Some have contended that the Bill breaks international law by seeking to override sections of the protocol.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, have warned there is “no legal or political justification for unilateral action”.

Writing in a joint article for the Observer newspaper, they argued that the protocol explicitly recognises Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the UK, and is bringing real economic benefit to the region and protecting the EU’s single market.

“There is no legal or political justification for unilaterally breaking an international agreement entered into only two years ago,” they said.

“The tabling of legislation will not fix the challenges around the protocol.

“Instead it will create a new set of uncertainties and make it more challenging to find durable solutions.”

They urged the UK Government to “step back from their unilateral approach and show the same pragmatism and readiness to compromise the EU has shown”.

“By working together – in partnership and with mutual respect – common ground can be found and challenges, no matter how difficult, overcome,” they added.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has warned there is ‘no legal or political justification for unilateral action’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Baroness Smith said locally the “lack of decent answers” from the Government has “really set people off”.

“I’ve already had a number of phone calls last week and people queuing at my door to talk about what can we do about this Bill,” she told BBC Northern Ireland’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The debates in the House of Commons particularly, and the lack of decent Government answers, has really set people off.”

MPs voted last week to give the Bill a second reading, clearing the way for it to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Baroness Smith said she expects to see the Bill come before the Lords before October, as well as the Government’s Bill to address the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past before the end of July.

The legacy Bill, which proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for those who co-operate with an information body, has been opposed by all the parties in Northern Ireland as well as victims’ groups.

“Our role is scrutiny and revision so we will look at them in detail. Where we think there are problems – and of course there are considerable problems with this Bill – we will send those issues back to the House of Commons for them to look at again,” she said.

“Now the Government, if it wishes, can just use its majority and keep whacking them back to us and say ‘We don’t care what you think’, but I think the issues of international law and the powers going to ministers are so ingrained in how the House of Lords wants to approach issues that the Government is going to have to negotiate further on this one.”

Baroness Smith described a “lack of trust” in how the Government is handling Northern Ireland issues across Parliament from all the parties.

Powersharing at Stormont remains on ice after the DUP refused to re-establish a devolved Executive following May’s Assembly election in protest at the protocol creating economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action over the protocol (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action over the protocol.

The Labour peer said there are no guarantees that this Bill will see that happen.

“It’s a very precarious position,” she said.

“I do think the Government has had its eye off the ball on Northern Ireland, whether it’s this or the legacy legislation… there doesn’t seem to have been the care and concern from the very beginning of Brexit.

“Boris Johnson negotiated this deal. He negotiated the protocol. He told us it would protect the Good Friday Agreement, and now he’s saying we’ve got to get rid of it to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“So either he was careless at the beginning, didn’t know what he was signing, or he just didn’t care about it.

“So I think it’s very difficult, but I don’t think this Bill on its own is going to resolve all the problems or help us get the Northern Ireland Assembly up and running again.

“There are difficulties, but the way to resolve them isn’t unilateral legislation. It’s actually ongoing negotiations, and that means on both sides – they have got to be more flexible.”

