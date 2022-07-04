Glenda Jackson says Commons culture is ‘by no means equal yet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenda Jackson says Commons culture is ‘by no means equal yet’

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:54 am
Glenda Jackson said sexist culture in the Commons is ‘starting to crack’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Glenda Jackson has said the sexist culture in the House of Commons is “beginning to crack” but is “by no means equal yet”.

The actress and former Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, 86, said Parliament had not been welcoming to women when she was voted in during the 1992 general election.

She told The Big Issue it was still the case that media coverage of female politicians always had a “critical” element.

2010 General Election campaign May 2nd
Glenda Jackson with former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown (Andrew Winning/PA)

She said: “Of course, the House of Commons wasn’t welcoming for women, but in my generation we’re so used to that.

“In a funny kind of way, you’d be surprised if it wasn’t immediately apparent. You expect to be ignored, so you have to be prepared for that.”

Jackson said she had given her maiden speech to a “virtually empty House”.

She added: “But that was okay. Of course it makes you angry, but even that marks you up as ‘woman, failure’.

“It’s still the case that whatever men do is widely accepted, whereas when the media consider what women do, there’s always an element in the reportage which is critical.

“I do think that culture is beginning to crack, but it’s by no means equal yet.”

The double Oscar-winner gave up acting for politics more than a quarter of a century ago and served as a Labour MP for 23 years, stepping down for the general election in 2015.

“What persuaded me to give up acting and go into politics was Margaret Thatcher,” she said.

“That was the extremity of everything I thought was the worst way for the country to go forward.

“I was very fortunate to be re-elected five times. And to occasionally be able to really help the people in my constituency.

“It’s such a privilege to be a member of Parliament, to be able to open those doors to help people if they need it.”

