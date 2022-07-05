Minister: MPs must take personality responsibility for how they behave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister: MPs must take personality responsibility for how they behave

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 2:28 pm
A Cabinet minister has insisted MPs must take “personal responsibility” and choose how they act, amid fresh questions over sleaze in Westminster.

Michael Ellis was heckled by opposition MPs throughout his 49-minute appearance in the House of Commons to explain and defend the Government’s handling of the Chris Pincher case.

The Cabinet Office minister faced questions about Boris Johnson’s knowledge of concerns raised against Mr Pincher, the MP for Tamworth who last week quit as the Government’s deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club.

Mr Ellis, in his initial reply to an urgent question from Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, detailed the bodies and institutions in place to try and uphold standards in public life.

He added: “No system can replace the fundamental importance of personal responsibility.

“We all know this to be true.

“Codes and rules and oversight bodies are there to guide us but we all ultimately in public life must choose for ourselves how to act.”

Ms Rayner said the “latest disturbing allegations about ministerial misconduct are all about abuse of power”.

She added: “The minister spoke about personal responsibility – well, the minister needs to remind the Prime Minister of his personal responsibility.”

Ms Rayner also asked: “When will this minister stop defending the indefensible and say enough is enough?”

Labour’s Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley) challenged Mr Ellis to say whether Mr Pincher “would have been able to get” a job if she had been deciding about appointments.

She said: “There’s always something that is meant to be for the standards for the public, that a minister stands there and leans on to try and get out of, basically telling untruths to public, allowing sycophancy rather than morality to be the reason why people are given their jobs.

“My final question to the minister is, if it had been me giving out those jobs, does he think the MP for Tamworth would have been able to get one?”

Mr Ellis replied: “I would expect (her) perhaps more than she would expect of me, and by that I mean, that I would expect her to act fairly.

“So I hope that answers her question.

“If she was in that position of responsibility to make decisions about appointments I would expect her to act fairly, full stop.”

