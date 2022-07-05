Nearly a third of smaller companies cannot cover a week of turnover, Bank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly a third of smaller companies cannot cover a week of turnover, Bank says

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:50 pm
Companies that are highly exposed to energy prices could face a big hit (John Stillwell/PA)
Companies that are highly exposed to energy prices could face a big hit (John Stillwell/PA)

The proportion of smaller companies without enough money to last them for a week has jumped as businesses burnt through the cash they borrowed during the pandemic.

The Bank of England said that 31% of small and medium-sized enterprises did not have enough cash to cover seven days of turnover in February, up from just 21% during the pandemic.

It warned that some businesses are likely to fail as the cost of doing business rises and the increasing cost of living pushes customers away.

But the sharp increase simply means that SMEs are back to their pre-pandemic cash levels. Before Covid, in 2019, the proportion of businesses without a week of cash in their accounts was 34%.

During the crisis more than one million companies took out small business loans that were backed by the Government.

Many of these were simply taken out as a precaution, and sat in bank accounts for months, untouched.

“UK small and medium-sized enterprises have more debt than they did before the Covid pandemic,” the Bank said in its Financial Stability Report on Tuesday.

“However, the vast majority of new debt was issued at relatively low (interest) rates that tended to be fixed for six years or longer.”

Despite this, many companies are still vulnerable to changes in the interest rates. At least 70% of the value of outstanding loans taken by SMEs is still normal loans.

The interest that a large proportion of these companies pay goes up within a year when the Bank increases its interest rates.

Rates have already risen to the highest point since the financial crisis, and are widely expected to rise further.

The Bank also said that large corporations will come under pressure.

At the end of 2021 36% had low interest coverage ratios (ICRs) – a measure of how easily a company can pay the interest on its loans. Having a low ICR means that the company might struggle more.

This figure is expected to increase as interest rates rise. In some sectors, especially those highly exposed to energy or fuel prices, earnings could drop by as much as a third, even if companies raise their prices in response.

The number of large UK companies with low ICR scores could rise to 46% if interest rates go up in line with market expectations. Between the financial crisis and Covid-19, the score averaged 39%, the Bank said.

