Cabinet ministers who have quit or are backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 7:58 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 10:06 pm
A police officer outside 10 Downing Street, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
A police officer outside 10 Downing Street, London (Nick Ansell/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been left reeling following the resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Their resignations mean that 28 ministers have quit from Mr Johnson’s Government since he took office.

Will they be the first of a wave of resignations from his Cabinet?

Here is a list of those who have resigned on Tuesday, and those who have given their support for the Prime Minister:

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Resigned as his approach and that of the Prime Minister are “fundamentally too different”.

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Resigned as the British people “expect integrity from their government”.

Dominic Raab, Justice Secretary

Staying, according to a source who said that he is “loyal”.

Alister Jack, Scotland Secretary

Staying, saying in a statement that he was “sorry to see good colleagues resign”, but “I fully support the Prime Minister”.

Cabinet Meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Cabinet meeting (Justin Tallis/PA)

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Staying, according to statement provided to Sky News.

Nadine Dorries, Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Secretary

Staying, writing on Twitter that she was “100 (emoji) behind Boris Johnson, the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right”.

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

Staying, according to an ally who said she was “100% behind the PM”.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

Staying, according to an ally who said “she’s staying”.

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

Staying, according to statement provided to Sky News.

Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary

Staying, according to a source who said that “The Defence Secretary is not resigning”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency

Staying, telling the Commons that Mr Johnson has made a “minor mistake”.

Michael Gove, Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

Therese Coffey, Work and Pensions Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

Steve Barclay, former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Staying, and has now been made the new Health Secretary.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, International Trade Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

George Eustice, Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

Nadhim Zahawi, former Education Secretary

Staying, and has now been made the new Chancellor.

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary

Staying, according to reports.

