Full list of government resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership

Here is a list of the people who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours:

1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning. My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

pic.twitter.com/4kKSkTkb6r — Rt Hon Andrew Murrison MP (@AWMurrison) July 5, 2022

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care

The Conservative party has always been the party of integrity and honour but recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life. It is for this reason that sadly, I must resign. I will continue working hard for my constituents on the issues that matter to them. pic.twitter.com/oHZzPO285o — Saqib Bhatti MP (@bhatti_saqib) July 5, 2022

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

I will always remain loyal to my constituents and the Conservative Party. Tonight I’ve made the tough decision to resign as a PPS. pic.twitter.com/XrM8IrzreJ — Nicola Richards MP (@Nicola4WBE) July 5, 2022

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

I am very sad to be resigning as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kenya with immediate effect👇 pic.twitter.com/rBKSdbMCQ7 — Theo Clarke MP (@theodoraclarke) July 5, 2022

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

With great sadness I am resigning as Solicitor General. I won’t be doing media interviews. pic.twitter.com/8kr9ecRECg — Alex Chalk (@AlexChalkChelt) July 5, 2022

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education

I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw — Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Please find my resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/SbBqNGO5Pn — Felicity Buchan MP (@FelicityBuchan) July 6, 2022

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury

With deep regret I am resigning from the government. I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice

17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

It is with sadness that I am resigning as Housing Minister. I pay tribute to all my ministerial colleagues, officials, and civil servants in the Department and the wider sector. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in Pudsey, Horsforth, and Aireborough. pic.twitter.com/wTnrr9rcSu — Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) July 6, 2022