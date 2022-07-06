Government ‘eroding public trust’ in asylum system with Rwanda scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government ‘eroding public trust’ in asylum system with Rwanda scheme

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 2:27 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 6:08 pm
The Government is ‘eroding public trust’ in Britain’s asylum system by over-promising and under-delivering with its controversial Rwanda policy, MPs have been told (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government is ‘eroding public trust’ in Britain’s asylum system by over-promising and under-delivering with its controversial Rwanda policy, MPs have been told (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government is “eroding public trust” in Britain’s asylum system by over-promising and under-delivering with its controversial Rwanda scheme, MPs have been told.

The Refugee Council said the policy will not solve the problem of asylum-seekers making dangerous journeys across the English Channel, but is already resulting in “significant human suffering” for those awaiting removal.

Chief executive Enver Solomon told the Home Affairs Committee: “We had a Home Secretary who said to the public that she will make the route across the Channel unviable. It was totally unrealistic.

“We’ve had a Home Secretary who’s now said that the deal was Rwanda is going to solve the issue of people making dangerous journeys, which is an absolute issue that we are concerned about and we want to end as well. But it will not do that.

“So, if you over-promise and under-deliver, you erode public trust in the asylum system. And that is not what should be happening.”

Mr Solomon said dozens of people are thought to be in detention pending their removal to the central African country, while another witness said “disorientated” and “frightened” detainees are expressing suicidal thoughts and struggling to eat.

Theresa Schleicher, a casework manager for the charity Medical Justice, said one man served with a notice of intention to remove him was medically assessed and found likely to be lacking the capacity to understand his situation due to severe mental illness.

Some young people who say they are children have not been properly age-assessed, MPs were told, while some of those who have received notices of intent for removal are suspected victims of trafficking.

The Home Office was accused of “batting back” charities’ concerns.

Mr Solomon said: “We have seen children self-harming because they’re so worried and anxious about being sent to Rwanda. That can’t be what anyone wants to see as a consequence of this policy.

“And our grave concern is that, when we raised this with the Home Office, there didn’t seem to be any serious desire to exercise their duty of care, particularly in relation to children who are experiencing this extreme trauma and this extreme level of anxiety.”

The Home Office said it takes the welfare of people in its care “extremely seriously” and has robust safeguards.

MPs were told by a second panel of witnesses that it is “too soon” to say if the Rwanda scheme will deter people from making dangerous journeys across the Channel.

The numbers arriving do not seem to have changed much since the policy was announced, but the “jury’s still out” as nobody has yet been sent to Rwanda, said former Border Force director-general Tony Smith.

He called for more international co-operation to help the UK deal with small boat crossings, and said the UK needs to overcome political issues with France to get back round the table with them.

Asylum-seekers in Calais face “miserable conditions”, with a lack of support and significant police presence, Mr Smith said, adding: “The question is, if you’re going to stop the boats, how are you going to stop the boats?

“If you can’t persuade the French to behave in a different way, you have to deny them what they are seeking, which is settlement in the UK.

“And now, if the Rwanda model does start, and we do actually see publicly… that there is a possibility or even a likelihood that you may well find yourself not getting settlement in the UK, but you may find yourself in a third country, they may choose, despite their miserable conditions they’re in in Calais, not to come and to pursue their applications to remain in the EU, but I’m afraid I don’t know because it’s too soon to say.”

Another former immigration boss said “reasonable numbers” of people are likely to need to be removed to Rwanda if the policy is to deter asylum-seekers from making dangerous journeys to reach the UK.

David Wood, former director-general of Immigration Enforcement, said: “And then I don’t think there’s any prospect that all migrants will suddenly stop coming across the Channel.

“I think what it could do is maybe have an impact and reduce the numbers, but I think that they’re only likely to reduce if they see there is a real chance or risk of them, when they arrive in the UK, being taken to Rwanda.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.

“We take the welfare of all those in our care extremely seriously and have robust safeguards in place to protect vulnerable people.

“Nobody will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal