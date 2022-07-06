Equalities minister quits, citing ‘atmosphere of hostility’ for LGBT+ people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Equalities minister quits, citing ‘atmosphere of hostility’ for LGBT+ people

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 5:47 pm
Conservative Mike Freer has resigned from his post as equalities minister (Jacob King/PA)
Mike Freer has resigned from his post as equalities minister, as he accused the Government of creating an “atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people”.

The minister is the latest in a string of parliamentarians to quit, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter that he “can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with”.

His resignation follows that of Kemi Badenoch, who stepped down as equalities and local government minister “with great regret” earlier on Wednesday.

And it comes shortly after he told MPs that “elements” of Parliament have issues with transgender people.

But he told the Women and Equalities Committee much of this is down to misinformation or lack of knowledge, and he believes Parliament is “on the whole” not transphobic.

He told the committee on Wednesday afternoon: “My fundamental belief is that Parliament is an accepting place, rightly is a questioning place.

“And I have no problems with those colleagues who don’t understand, or have genuine concerns, and many of the concerns I’ve discussed with colleagues are very genuine concerns, often from a position of lack of knowledge.

“So can I hand on heart say that everybody in Parliament is not transphobic? No, clearly I can’t.

“Clearly we have a very heated debate going on within Parliament. Some people may have their own agenda, but I think on the whole Parliament is not transphobic, but we have a lot more work to do, to educate and also to ensure that colleagues have their concerns respectfully listened to and hopefully addressed.”

Mr Freer said he does his best to call out ministerial colleagues who have “got it wrong” and “won’t tolerate any colleagues who seek to weaponise the LGBT community for a particular culture war”.

But he does not think people “realise the harm they can cause or the distress they can cause”.

He said it is sad that toxic debate drowns out much of the good work MPs are getting on with behind the scenes and previous achievements on LGBT rights.

He said: “And yet we allow own goals that blow us off course and poison the well and hurt the community for, sometimes for an easy headline.

“And … weaponising any element of the LGBT+ community for a quick headline which then allows the whole Government programme to be blown off course, I think is just something I find very difficult to deal with.”

Asked if he has optimism there is appetite in Government to repair the relationship with the LGBT community, he replied: “If I didn’t have any optimism, I wouldn’t come into work every day.”

Mr Freer resigned from his positions as minister for exports and minister for equalities just over an hour later.

In his letter he thanked Mr Johnson for his personal support, but said:  “However, I feel that we are moving away from the One Nation Conservative party I joined, not least in creating an atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people and I regret can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with.”

He added that he felt “we have let down our constituents and our supporters”.

