Thai cave rescue divers receive honorary degrees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thai cave rescue divers receive honorary degrees

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 7:14 pm
Divers from the rescue mission (PA)
Divers from the rescue mission (PA)

Two cave divers who pulled off the remarkable rescue of 13 people from a flooded cave system in Thailand have been given honorary degrees.

The operation led by John Volanthen, from Bristol, and Rick Stanton, from Coventry, has been described as one of the greatest rescues of all time.

The unlikely heroes were called in by the Thai Government after heavy rain marooned 12 members of a junior football team and their assistant coach in a cave complex in the north of the country.

John Volanthen and Rick Stanton recieve their honorary degrees from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)
John Volanthen and Rick Stanton receive their honorary degrees from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)

The rescue involved 5,000 people, with Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton leading the risky search sorties.

The pair had to navigate 2.5km of constricted underwater passageways, in near zero visibility, against a fast flowing, debris-strewn current.

On July 2, 2018, nine days after the search started, the 12 stranded boys and their coach were found.

But with oxygen in their small air pocket dwindling, and more monsoon rains predicted, time was running out.

Mr Volanthen said: “Having operated in difficult conditions, I was reasonably confident in being able to manage my own safety.

“For the boys it was extremely dangerous. Trying to get them out was something that hadn’t been done before.”

With the help of an anaesthesiologist, each of the boys and their coach was injected with anaesthetic ketamine, the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and atropine, which slows heart rate and reduces salivation.

Over several hours, the unconscious boys were dragged and squeezed out of the submerged cave by Mr Volanthen, Mr Stanton and a team of cave divers.

Despite having little medical training, they had to inject the boys multiple times with the drug mix to keep them sedated throughout the rescue.

Any snag of breathing apparatus could have drowned the unconscious boys and the wrong dose of the drug may have caused them to wake up and panic – or fall asleep forever.

Had something gone wrong, they could have ended up in a Thai court.

Mr Stanton said: “It was unprecedented, nothing really compares. People are citing it as one of the greatest rescues of all time.

The 12 boys and their football coach were found in the Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand in 2018 (PA)
The 12 boys and their football coach were found in the Luang Nang Non caves in Thailand in 2018 (PA)

“It was a protracted two-and-a-half weeks and you had to think outside the box. We were literally writing the procedures, there was no manual – this had never been done before.”

The pair both received George Medals for the rescue and have now been awarded honorary degrees from the University of Bristol.

Linda Wilson, vice-president of the university’s Spelaeological Society, nominated Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton for their honorary degrees.

“Rick, John and the other rescue divers were being asked to perform an impossible task,” she said.

“Fortunately, by a combination of extraordinary courage and meticulous planning, they overcame all the odds and succeeded in one of the most extraordinary rescues that has ever been attempted, ultimately bringing out all 12 boys and their coach alive despite the most hazardous conditions imaginable.

“No-one could better exemplify the values this university prizes – resilience, courage and outstanding skills – than Rick and John, who were to save the lives of so many others, whist risking their own lives, daily, for the 15 days of this enormous rescue effort that held the world’s attention.”

The pair plan to go diving together near Bristol the day after the graduation ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal