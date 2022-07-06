Stormont should have dealt with Irish language legislation, says UK minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormont should have dealt with Irish language legislation, says UK minister

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 8:04 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A move to grant the Irish language official status in Northern Ireland should have been dealt with at Stormont, a UK minister for the region has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Caine said it was “a matter of regret” this was not the case for the draft cultural legislation, in the absence of the devolved institutions.

There has been strong criticism by unionists at Westminster of the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill.

It has been making its way through the House of Lords, amid a continuing impasse over forming a new Executive in Belfast following May’s Assembly election.

The DUP has said it will not nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action over its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit trade arrangements agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing Irish land border have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

Legislative protections for the Irish language in Northern Ireland were a key plank of the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored powersharing in January 2020 after a three-year stalemate.

The draft laws also propose two commissioner roles – one for the Irish language and another for the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression would also be established “to promote cultural pluralism and respect for diversity”.

Speaking at the Bill’s report stage, Lord Caine said: “This really should have been dealt with in the Northern Ireland Assembly and not within this Parliament.

“It is a matter of regret that this is the case.”

The Northern Ireland minister added: “I remember first-hand the period from 2017 to 2020 when these issues paralysed politics in Northern Ireland and led to a prolonged lack of functioning devolved government.

“It was a particularly frustrating period and I am very sorry that we are going through a similar period now, which I hope will be much shorter lived than last time.”

Once the Bill has cleared the upper chamber it will go to the Commons for further consideration by MPs.

