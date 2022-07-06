Boris Johnson and Michael Gove: A rocky relationship that ended with a sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove: A rocky relationship that ended with a sacking

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 11:57 pm
Michael Gove and Boris Johnson arrive in Downing Street (PA)
Michael Gove and Boris Johnson arrive in Downing Street (PA)

Not long ago, Michael Gove quipped that his 2016 sabotage of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid had been like an “unexploded bomb going off in my hands”.

He was speaking from a position of safety last October, while still in charge of the Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda, but the joke highlighted the enduring uneasiness of the pair’s relationship.

“One of the things about committing political suicide is that you always live to regret it,” he added.

The drastic move, which saw Mr Gove quit as Mr Johnson’s campaign manager, put himself on a collision course with his former friend and effectively forced him to pull out.

His view at the time was that Mr Johnson was incapable of “leading the party and the country in the way that I would have hoped”.

Many of the 43 resignation letters handed in since Tuesday evening echoed those sentiments, but it was only Mr Gove who had left his Government post involuntarily by the end of Wednesday.

The pair were still basking in the glow of the victory of the Vote Leave referendum campaign, on which they worked shoulder to shoulder, when Mr Gove sent shockwaves through Westminster dealing the unexpected blow.

However, after three years and a rehabilitative stint as environment secretary under Theresa May, he was welcomed into the fold of his former rival’s first cabinet.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, before retaining a frontline role in the September 2021 reshuffle and being made Communities Secretary.

Mr Gove, who was thought to have told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that his time was up, was a notable absence from PMQs later in the day.

No 10 sources confirmed Mr Gove had been sacked in the evening, with the BBC reporting one had said: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.

“You cannot operate like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal