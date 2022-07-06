Ex-Skyscanner boss appointed first chief entrepreneur officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Skyscanner boss appointed first chief entrepreneur officer

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Mark Logan is expected to be in the post for two years (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mark Logan is expected to be in the post for two years (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Skyscanner chief operating officer Mark Logan has been appointed as Scotland’s first chief entrepreneurial officer.

The two-year post will mean Mr Logan will be a senior adviser to the start-up nation programme, which was set up to deliver the entrepreneurial recommendations in the Government’s recent 10-year economic strategy.

The appointment was announced by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes during a visit to Inverness Creative Academy.

She told the PA news agency: “The chief entrepreneur is one of the most exciting announcements since the publication of the national strategy for economic transformation and I’m delighted that Mark Logan has accepted the role.

“His job will be to build a network of support for start-ups and scale-ups in Scotland, ultimately to drive economic growth.

“Our ambition is to ensure that Scotland’s economy grows faster than it has and we know that high growth businesses will drive high growth in the economy.”

With one of the major considerations for any new business being initial funding, the Finance Secretary stressed the importance of private investment.

“The whole point here is that there needs to be a network of support, financial support is one form of support, but it’s not just about public funding.

“Public funding is important and also through our enterprise agencies we provide grant support, loan support.

“The change we need to see is targeting that more effectively at the businesses with the most potential to grow.

Kate Forbes
Mark Logan’s appointment was announced by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (PA)

“But the other part of this is ensuring there is private investment too – we know that private investment exists but it’s about joining and building that bridge between the sources of private finance and the businesses that have the investable propositions to go and develop.

“We have the opportunity, through the national strategy and through Mark’s appointment, to make sure that is more joined up and businesses know where to go to access either private investment or public investment.”

As well as a bridge between businesses and private investors, Mr Logan said he sees himself as someone who will use the post to help steer policy decisions in a way that will help small businesses grow.

“I see my role, partly, as being that facilitator but also being a focal point to work with many great agencies and individuals we have in the country to develop the policies that we can take to implementation to create that environment that makes this a compelling place to be, to start a company,” he said.

“If we can do that, if we can scale that, then investment will be very, very quickly behind.”

Mr Logan also said there is a “pretty strong network” of seed capital organisations already in Scotland, adding: “We’re not starting from a bad place, but there’s always the opportunity to do more, of course, and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

