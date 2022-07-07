Housing market ‘defied any expectations of a slowdown in June’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housing market ‘defied any expectations of a slowdown in June’

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 7:46 am
The housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown in June, with average property prices up 1.8% month-on-month, according to Halifax (David Cheskin/PA)
The housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown in June, with average property prices up 1.8% month-on-month, marking the biggest monthly rise since early 2007, according to an index.

House prices were up by 13.0% annually, marking the highest growth rate on this measure since late 2004, Halifax said.

Across the UK, the average house price in June was a record £294,845.

In Scotland, the average house price passed the £200,000 mark for the first time.

Northern Ireland had the strongest annual house price growth at 15.2%, and within England, the South West was the strongest region for annual house price growth, at 14.2%.

Wales also continued to record a strong rate of annual growth, with house prices increasing by 14.3%.

A slowing of house price growth should still be expected in the months ahead, Halifax said.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “The UK housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown, with average property prices up 1.8% in June, the biggest monthly rise since early 2007.

“This means house prices have now risen every month over the last year, and are up by 6.8% or £18,849 in cash terms so far in 2022, pushing the typical UK house price to another record high of £294,845.

“The supply-demand imbalance continues to be the reason house prices are rising so sharply.

“Demand is still strong – though activity levels have slowed to be in line with pre-Covid averages – while the stock of available properties for sale remains extremely low.

“Property prices so far appear to have been largely insulated from the cost-of-living squeeze.

“This is partly because, right now, the rise in the cost of living is being felt most by people on lower incomes, who are typically less active in buying and selling houses.

“In contrast, higher earners are likely to be able to use extra funds saved during the pandemic, with latest industry data showing that mortgage lending has increased by the highest amount since last September.

“Of course, the housing market will not remain immune from the challenging economic environment.

“But for now it continues to demonstrate – as it has done over the last couple of years – the unique combination of factors impacting prices.

“One of these remains the huge shift in demand towards bigger properties, with average prices for detached houses rising by almost twice the rate of flats over the past year (13.9% versus 7.6%).

“In time though, increased pressure on household budgets from inflation and higher interest rates should weigh more heavily on the housing market, given the impact this has on affordability.”

He added: “So while it may come later than previously anticipated, a slowing of house price growth should still be expected in the months ahead.”

Here are average house prices in June and the annual increase, according to Halifax:

East Midlands, £241,875, 12.6%

Eastern England, £341,544, 12.4%

London, £547,031, 7.1%

North East, £169,760, 11.0%

North West, £224,941, 12.0%

Northern Ireland, £187,833, 15.2%

Scotland, £201,549, 9.9%

South East, £396,173, 11.9%

South West, £308,128, 14.2%

Wales, £219,281, 14.3%

West Midlands, £247,130, 11.5%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £203,630, 10.3%

