Councils to receive £32m to help reduce number of kids going into care

Funding of £32 million to reduce the number of children going into care has been announced.

The Scottish Government is providing the money to councils in order to improve family support services.

The Whole Family Wellbeing Funding will go towards services that focus on prevention and early intervention before families reach crisis point.

A further £6 million has been made available if needed and another £12 million is still to be allocated.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said more money would be invested in care (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers say the money is part of the Promise – a pledge to improve the lives of those in care.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “It is essential that we provide the right kind of support to enable families to thrive so that, ultimately, fewer children and young people go into care.

“Whole Family Wellbeing Funding aims to transform the way support is delivered by ensuring families can access seamless support that meets their individual needs.

“The £50 million committed in 2022-23 will focus on building the capacity for further investment from 2023-24 onwards.

“This funding is a critical part of how we will keep the Promise by helping families access the support they need, where and when they need it.

“Our ambition is that, from 2030, we will be investing at least 5% of all community-based health and social care spend in preventative whole family support measures.”