Vital pensions reforms could be thrown into doubt, industry experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vital pensions reforms could be thrown into doubt, industry experts warn

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 12:17 pm
Vital pensions reforms could be thrown into doubt following the resignation of Guy Opperman as pensions minister, some industry experts have warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vital pensions reforms could be thrown into doubt following the resignation of Guy Opperman as pensions minister, some industry experts have warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Vital pensions reforms could be thrown into doubt following the resignation of Guy Opperman as pensions minister, some industry experts have warned.

Mr Opperman said on Thursday morning he resigned with great regret, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson “recent events have shown clearly that the Government simply cannot function with you in charge”.

It later emerged Mr Johnson will quit as Conservative leader after ministers and MPs made it clear his position is untenable, remaining as Prime Minister until a successor is in place.

Kate Smith, head of pensions at Aegon, said Mr Opperman’s resignation “leaves pensions in turmoil”.

She said: “He was personally leading a number of initiatives to improve pensions engagement, including the pension dashboard and the pension engagement season.”

Ms Smith added: “Initiatives to improve member engagement with their pensions were gathering momentum. These need to continue at pace to help improve understanding of pensions.

“Crucially, the minister’s resignation could also impact the next steps for auto-enrolment, including lowering the minimum age from 22 to 18 and basing minimum contributions from the first pound, as well as finding solutions for the self-employed.

“Only this week, the pensions minister recommitted to implementing these in the mid-2020s and suggested increasing the minimum contributions from 8% to 12% over time.”

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “(Mr) Opperman has been keen to drive customer engagement and help people understand their pension and get value for money.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said there have been widespread issues of people not receiving their state pension on time or being underpaid.

She said: “Some underpayments run into many thousands of pounds and stretch over several years – they have caused huge financial hardship to people. Whoever succeeds (Mr) Opperman will be under pressure to fix these issues fast.

“Auto-enrolment issues will also be near the top of any new pension minister’s in-tray. Over the last decade, we’ve seen 10 million people enrolled into a pension, but the next steps need to be put in place.”

Tim Gosling, head of pensions policy at B&CE, provider of the People’s Pension, said: “Mr Opperman’s departure from the role of minister for pensions and financial inclusion is a loss for the pensions sector.

“During his long tenure, he’s overseen a period of genuine change and progress for pensions. He leaves a strong legacy but also a full in-tray for his successor, including driving forward automatic enrolment and launching pensions dashboards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal