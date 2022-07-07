Government considers laws to restrict who can provide cosmetic fillers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government considers laws to restrict who can provide cosmetic fillers

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 11:58 am
The Scottish Government is considering legislating to restrict who can administer dermal fillers (David Parry/PA)
New laws could be introduced in Scotland to regulate who can carry out cosmetic fillers.

The Scottish Government has said it is considering legislation to restrict dermal fillers “with the aim of protecting public safety”.

Fillers can be injected into the face, either to plump the lips or improve the appearance of wrinkles.

But Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “If things go wrong when dermal fillers are administered, the complications can often cause long-term damage that can only be reversed or limited by the urgent administration of specific prescription-only medication.

“We want to avoid those situations.”

Humza Yousaf said the Government’s aim was for all procedures take place in ‘hygienic premises with appropriately trained practitioners’ (Andrew Milligan/PA),

Of those who responded to a Scottish Government consultation, 98% agreed that further regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures was needed – with most people agreeing these should only be performed by “trained, qualified and regulated healthcare professionals”.

As well as considering legislation to restrict who can administer dermal fillers, Scottish Government will also look at other cosmetic procedures to consider if further regulations are needed.

Mr Yousaf stated: “Our aim is to ensure that all non-surgical cosmetic procedures carried out in Scotland are delivered from hygienic premises by appropriately trained practitioners, applying recognised standards and using legitimate products.”

