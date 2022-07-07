Doubts over future progress of plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doubts over future progress of plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 1:34 pm
The UK Government will attempt to push ahead with plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol despite Boris Johnson’s impending departure (Liam McBurney/PA)
The UK Government will attempt to push ahead with plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol despite Boris Johnson’s impending departure.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer confirmed that three days of committee stage for the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will begin on July 13.

The line-by-line scrutiny is then expected to continue on July 18 and conclude on July 19, two days before the summer recess for the Commons.

But the Bill will still have report stage and third reading to clear in the Commons and all stages in the House of Lords, which means Mr Johnson’s replacement as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister could halt its progress.

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) told the Commons: “I welcome the fact that the Leader has not listed any business on the Northern Ireland Protocol for July 12, given that there will be celebrations about the Glorious Revolution taking place on that day and a number of Northern Ireland members would not be available.”

Democratic Unionist Party meet to ratify new leader
DUP MP Ian Paisley (Brian Lawless/PA)

After he welcomed the three days scheduled on the Bill, Mr Paisley asked: “Can he confirm that, as personalities are changing at the top, that the policy on this matter – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – will not change and it’s the Government’s intention to complete this business by the end of this particular session?”

Mr Spencer replied: “I can assure (Mr Paisley) that the Bill will continue on the dates that have been announced.

“He will be aware it’s a Foreign Office Bill and the Foreign Secretary (Liz Truss) remains very much in her place and I hope he’ll be in his place to scrutinise the Bill as it progresses.”

Mr Johnson’s Government has said the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

But his predecessor in No 10, Theresa May, has led the criticism from the Tory benches and delivered a withering assessment of the legality and impact of the Bill during the second reading debate.

Mrs May made clear she would not support the legislation and warned it will “diminish” the UK’s global standing.

Other Tory MPs joined Mrs May in expressing concern, although they opted against seeking to block the Bill at second reading and instead appear likely to seek amendments.

