Boris Johnson says UK will support Ukraine’s fight ‘for as long as it takes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson says UK will support Ukraine’s fight ‘for as long as it takes’

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 2:37 pm
Boris Johnson visited Kyiv last month (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Boris Johnson visited Kyiv last month (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Boris Johnson has said the UK will support Ukraine’s “fight for freedom for as long as it takes” as he announced he would be stepping down as Prime Minister.

During his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson also said the UK’s support for Ukraine was one of the key achievements of his premiership.

He most recently visited Kyiv last month and spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.

During his speech, Mr Johnson said: “Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”

He also said he was “immensely proud” of his Government’s achievements, including “leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

As news of the Prime Minister’s departure broke, political figures in Ukraine paid tribute to his support for the country.

The UK has provided weapons and training to Ukraine, with military and financial aid stepping up after Russia’s invasion of February 24.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, tweeted his thanks to Mr Johnson, saying he had “always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine”.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said the Prime Minister had “began to call a spade a spade” and emphasise the seriousness of the war with Russia to the international community.

Mr Podolyak said: “Today we have everything we need for the effective defence of our country.

“Weapons, partnership and coalition. Thanks to Mr Johnson, we understand that victory is a symbol for the future of Ukraine.

“Victory will be ours, because the civilised world is completely in pro-Ukrainian positions.”

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also tweeted thanks to Mr Johnson.

He said: “Ukraine is infinitely grateful to you for everything you have done for us.

“You will forever remain in our history and will be involved in the future victory. Thank you.”

Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko tweeted: “Boris Johnson, sir, you are a true friend of Ukraine.

“We are very grateful for your strong position in supporting Ukraine.

“We wish you strength and you are always welcome in our country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal